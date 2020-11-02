Kilkenny County Council issues warning letter to Glanbia Ireland over Slieverue wells

An investigation’s underway into whether two wells dug by Glanbia at Gorteens, in Slieverue went against their planning permission.

A complaint has been made by An Taisce after several locals complained their own well had runs dry since the boreholes were sunk.

Kilkenny County Council has confirmed to KCLR that it’s already examined a Glanbia Ingredients site and has sent the company a warning letter to which it must reply this month.

Glanbia Ireland is insisting the wells were properly registered with the EPA.

The company says it’s committed to following best practice and will work with the County Council and residents in the area.

But Sunday Business Post journalist Killian Woods says says the key thing is whether they were allowed to drill the well without planning permission.

He’s told KCLR that the original permission stipulated that mains water was to used on the site.