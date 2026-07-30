Carlow bid to become TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football champions when they face Antrim in Sunday’s final at Croke Park.
Join us live on KCLR’s Carlow frequency for full commentary from headquarters, with throw-in at 11.45am, as Carlow aim to bring the title home.
Coverage is with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co, in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and superfine ground limestone. See danmorrisseyandco.com.
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