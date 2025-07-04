A major renewable energy project could soon be coming to South Kilkenny, as Drumdowney Solar Farm Ltd has submitted plans for a large-scale solar farm covering approximately 189 hectares across multiple townlands.

The development would span the townlands of Atateemore or Blackneys, Ballyhobuck, Ballyrahan, Carriganurra, Charlestown, Davidstown, Drumdowney Lower, Drumdowney Upper, Gorteens, Grogan, Kilmurry, Nicholastown, Rathpatrick, Scartnamoe, Tinvaucoosh, and Treanaree.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company is seeking 10-year planning permission for the project, which would include the installation of solar panels, electrical stations, underground cabling, CCTV, and associated access works. Once operational, the facility is expected to have a lifespan of 40 years.

In compliance with environmental regulations, a Natura Impact Statement — which assesses potential effects on protected habitats and species — has been prepared and will be submitted with the planning application.

The proposed site is part of a growing trend toward renewable energy infrastructure in the region. If approved, the development could significantly contribute to Ireland’s national climate goals and renewable energy targets.

A decision on the application is expected by the end of August.