Last few days remaining for Kilkenny lotto win to be claimed

We’re into the last few days for someone to claim almost €30,000 that was won on the lottery in Kilkenny.

A ticket sold in a petrol station on the Castlecomer Road matched five numbers in a Lotto draw in November.

It was sold in the Circle K on Tuesday 9th of November and has to be claimed by next Tuesday.

Sarah Orr from Lotto Headquarters is appealing for locals to check their tickets. ”We are urging people to check all old tickets and to be vigilant as time is running out to claim the prize. The closing day to claim is this coming Tuesday so please look carefully to see if you are the lucky winner!”