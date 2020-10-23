Covid-19 latest: less than 10 cases in Carlow & Kilkenny, 777 new cases and 7 deaths nationally

There have been less than 10 local cases of Covid-19 in the latest figures from NPHET.

777 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed and 7 further deaths.

Of the new cases, 182 are in Dublin, 81 in Galway, 44 in Wexford, 42 in Meath and 41 in Cork.

The 14 day incidence of the virus per 100 thousand people has increased to 306 nationally.

Five new cases have been confirmed in Kilkenny with the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 dropping slightly to 174.

Less than five cases are being reported in Carlow with the 14-day rate staying at 242 per 100,000 population.

The Chief Medical Officer says 15 thousand people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the last two weeks.

Dr Tony Holohan is appealing to everyone to behave as if they’re a close contact of a confirmed case.