Level 5 Covid19 restrictions set to continue next month as 61 deaths and 2,488 new cases are confirmed, 81 across Carlow and Kilkenny

The Taoiseach says Level 5 Covid19 restrictions will continue into February.

Micheal Martin told his parliamentary party last night the case numbers remain too high.

It comes as a further 61 deaths and 2,488 new cases have been reported, 50 in Carlow with 31 in Kilkenny.

While the latest figures show there’s 1,923 people with the disease in hospital, including 210 in ICU. Figures for St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny were not as usual available this morning at time of publishing (6:30am) so stay tuned for updates.

NPHET will meet later to consider the current situation, and Cabinet will make a final decision on restrictions on Tuesday.

Infectious disease consultant at St James’ Hospital in Dublin, Cliona Ní Cheallaigh, says an extended lockdown is necessary.

Schools

Talks between teacher unions and the Department on the return of special education will resume later.

It’s after the Department abandoned today’s planned reopening, following objections from the INTO and Forsa on safety grounds.

Meanwhile, disability advocacy groups are demanding a meeting with the Taoiseach to arrange a package of supports for affected children and their families.

Labour education spokesperson, Aodhan O’Riordain, says it’s time for a fresh start.

Northern Ireland

The military is going to be used to help hospital staff dealing with coronavirus patients in Northern Ireland.

832 people are in hospitals there, including 67 in intensive care.

The deployment will see more than 100 medical technicians provide nursing support to a number of trusts.

Study

A study’s suggesting the length of time should be reduced in which close contacts should restrict their movements.

Researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine reckon it can safely be cut to just a week after a negative test – because of the sensitivity of them.

Currently all close contacts must restrict their movements for two weeks, and due to the high volume of cases over the past weeks they can’t get a test.