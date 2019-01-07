Library book overdue in Carlow or Kilkenny? No fear – fines have been abolished!

“Good news for libraries” is how the abolition of library fines is being described by a local librarian.

It’s been announced in recent days that fines for late returns will no longer be issued.

The changes will also see the slate wiped clean for anyone who has fines outstanding at the moment.

John Shortall is Carlow County Librarian and he’s told KCLR News this will make it easier for people to come back to their local library.