Despite suggestions that the chasing pack have closed the gap, former Kilkenny forward and KCLR analyst Adrian Ronan insists Limerick remain the team to beat in this year’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

The reigning champions return to Croke Park this Saturday to take on Dublin in the quarter-finals, with a place in the All-Ireland semi-final – and a showdown with Kilkenny – up for grabs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the latest episode of the KCLR Hurling Podcast, Ronan said he hasn’t yet been convinced by the likes of Cork or other challengers, but does believe the loss of Declan Hannon has weakened the Shannonsiders.

“I am in the group that thinks Limerick are still the team to beat, I am not on the Cork bandwagon yet,” said Ronan. “Limerick are very good, a brilliant team, but they are waning a bit.”

“They lost Declan Hannon this year – he is a big player to that group, captaining the team. Yes, they have Kyle Hayes to go in centre-back, but that is then moving Kyle Hayes from his position at left half-back. I think the fact that Hannon is gone has affected them. They are not the team they were, but they are still the team to beat.”

Limerick were pushed all the way by Cork in the Munster final earlier this month and ultimately lost on penalties. Dublin, meanwhile, will be hoping to pull off a massive upset after overcoming Kildare to book their place in the quarter final.

Croke Park will stage a double header of All-Ireland fixtures next Saturday. Dublin’s hurlers will play Limerick in their All-Ireland quarter-final from 4pm, with the Dublin footballers set to face Cork afterwards in the preliminary quarter-finals. The other All-Ireland hurling quarter-final, between Galway and Tipperary, will be on Saturday evening at 6.15pm in Limerick.



You can hear more from Adrian Ronan, along with Michael Walsh and Brian Flannery, on the KCLR Hurling Podcast – available now wherever you get your podcasts.

