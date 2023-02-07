Limits to be increased for first-time buyers who apply for a home-loan to county councils in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

The limits for first-time buyers who apply for a home-loan from their local council is set to be increased.

The move will see people who are unable to get mortgage approval from a financial institution, able to avail of a loan of up to €360,000 in some areas.

The changes to the Local Authority Home Loan scheme is among the memos which are being brought to cabinet this morning.

Cabinet will also be briefed by the attorney general on the use of a legal strategy for nursing home charges.