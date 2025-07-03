The official line-up for the Kilkenny Country Music Festival has been announced.

KCLR Presenter James Lakes hosts the event which rolls out at Gowran Park this Sunday (6th July).

Peter & Paul are first up at 1pm followed by Louise Morrissey (1:30-1:50pm), Stacey Breen (1:55-2:20pm), Robert Mizzell (2:25-2:55pm), Michael English (3-3:35pm), Olivia Douglas (3:40-4:15pm), Gerry Guthrie (4:20-4:50pm) with Mike Denver (4:55-6:55pm).

Stage & sound is by Spain AV – David & Shay while the event’s legendary backing band Tony Maher & The Conquerors are also set to shine with a dancefloor provided for those who wish to showcase their footwork.

For more on the event, its tickets, shuttle bus etc see here and stay tuned to KCLR for updates.