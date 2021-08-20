Link between Callan road and Robertshill in Kilkenny opens

Over two years after the sod was turned on phase one of the western environs project in Kilkenny the road improvement works in the area are now complete.

The Circular road, Kilmanagh road and the new link road between the Callan road and Robertshill are now fully open to traffic since late last night.

The roadworks there started back in April 2019 and like many building projects faced delays due to the pandemic.

Now that they are complete it paves the way for a number of house and school building projects in the area.

Senior Engineer with Kilkenny county council Seamus Kavanagh has been telling KCLR news that all of the roads developed on the new project have cycle lanes and footpaths so “it’s also a new loop for people to walk and cycle in the area”.

He has also thanked the local residents and the public for their patience throughout the project. “I know there was delays with it due to covid etc and they had to encounter a lot of traffic delays and disruptions for long periods. I’d just like to thank the public for their patience throughout that time”