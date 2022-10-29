Littered streets in Carlow Town on a Sunday are going to become a thing of the past

Carlow can now wake up to clean streets on a Sunday

Councillors have secured extra funding for local authority staff to clean up on Sunday and bank holiday mornings.

Mayor Fintan Phelan says he hopes the funding will stretch to as many weekends as possible so locals don’t have to wake up to littered streets after a Saturday night anymore.

Speaking with Matt O’Keeffe on The Way It Is he said “Our engineer is now going to go and work up a schedule of Sundays and bank holidays. As many Sundays as possible with the funding that he is going to have available to try and get litter picking at the weekend. I think that’s critical because I would have heard, many of your listeners would have been in contact with me regarding Carlow Town Centre on a Sunday morning and a bank holiday Monday morning.”

