The All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship continues this weekend as Kilkenny hit the road to face Dublin at Parnell Park.

Throw-in is at 3.00pm this Saturday, with live commentary on the Kilkenny frequency and full coverage across KCLR.

Brought to you by Crown Hair

00:00

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.