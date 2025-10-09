Earlier than previously advertised, the AZAP Print Carlow Senior Camogie final is live on KCLR this Saturday afternoon.

Perennial champions Myshall are taking nothing for granted as Mount Leinster Rangers look to be the first club in over two decades to wrestle the crown away from the Naomh Eoin club.

Hear how it all unfolds, live on KCLR this Saturday from 2pm in the surrounds of Netwatch Cullen Park, all with thanks to KCB Engineering Carlow.

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.