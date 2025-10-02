A huge Carlow SFC semi final sees holders Rathvilly meet Bagenalstown Gaels at Netwatch Cullen Park.
Throw-in is at 5.45pm on Saturday, October 4th with full live coverage on all KCLR frequencies.
