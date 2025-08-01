The action throws in early this Saturday as Dicksboro take on Lisdowney in the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny SHL.

We’ll be live from Páirc Lachtain, Freshford, with throw-in at 2.00pm on KCLR Kilkenny frequencies.

Proudly brought to you with thanks to Proficient Engineering Ltd, Gathabawn, Co. Kilkenny – proudly sponsoring Lisdowney GAA.

Visit proficienteng.ie

00:00

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.