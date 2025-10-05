It’s the penultimate round of the Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Kilkenny Intermediate Hurling Championships and it’s live on KCLR this Sunday afternoon.

Adrian Ronan and Michael Walsh are on duty in UPMC Nowlan Park for a double-header of knockout hurling with Dunnamaggin and Danesfort set to meet at 2pm, followed by James Stephens’ clash with Young Irelands of Gowran at 4pm.

Both games are live in full on air, online, and in the free KCLR app. Listen below from 2pm.

Also today you can hear St. Patrick’s of Tullow taking on Grange in the Talbot Hotel Carlow intermediate football championship semi-final, live and exclusive on KCLR Plus, while Old Leighlin face Palatine at 4pm on our Carlow frequencies in the weekend’s remaining Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Carlow senior football championship semi-final.