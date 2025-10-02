It’s do-or-die in Freshford as Graigue Ballycallan and Lisdowney battle to preserve their senior hurling status.

Throw-in is at 12 noon on Saturday, October 4th with live coverage on KCLR Plus.

With thanks to Carpet Options on Walkin Street – expertly fitting top brand carpets, timber floors and beds in Kilkenny since 1992. Visit carpetoptionskilkenny.com.

00:00

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.