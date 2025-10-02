It’s do-or-die in Freshford as Graigue Ballycallan and Lisdowney battle to preserve their senior hurling status.
Throw-in is at 12 noon on Saturday, October 4th with live coverage on KCLR Plus.
With thanks to Carpet Options on Walkin Street – expertly fitting top brand carpets, timber floors and beds in Kilkenny since 1992. Visit carpetoptionskilkenny.com.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.