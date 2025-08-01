A huge clash in the Carlow senior ranks as MLR go up against Bagenalstown Gaels this Saturday.
Join us live from Netwatch Cullen Park with throw-in at 4.00pm on KCLR Carlow frequencies.
Proudly brought to you with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co, in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and superfine ground limestone.
See danmorrisseyandco.com
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.