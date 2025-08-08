Sunday action gets underway in Netwatch Cullen Park as Mount Leinster Rangers face Carlow Town in the Intermediate Hurling semi-final.
Throw-in is at 2.15pm with full coverage on the Carlow frequency.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.