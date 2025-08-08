Sunday continues at Netwatch Cullen Park with a Carlow SHC semi-final showdown between Naomh Eoin and St Mullins.
Join us live from 4.00pm on the Carlow frequency.
Coverage is with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co – in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and superfine ground limestone.
See danmorrisseyandco.com
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.