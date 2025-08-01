A massive meeting in the Carlow senior hurling championship as Naomh Eoin go up against county kingpins St Mullins.

Throw-in is at 5.45pm with coverage on KCLR Carlow frequencies.

Proudly brought to you with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co, in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and superfine ground limestone.

See danmorrisseyandco.com

00:00

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.