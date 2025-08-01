A massive meeting in the Carlow senior hurling championship as Naomh Eoin go up against county kingpins St Mullins.
Throw-in is at 5.45pm with coverage on KCLR Carlow frequencies.
Proudly brought to you with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co, in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and superfine ground limestone.
See danmorrisseyandco.com
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.