The JJ Kavanagh & Sons Kilkenny junior hurling championship hits the semi-final stages this weekend and you can hear both games live in full on KCLR.

With UPMC Nowlan Park as the backdrop, the schedule looks like

1.45pm: O’Loughlin Gaels v St. Patrick’s Ballyragget

O’Loughlin Gaels v St. Patrick’s Ballyragget 3.45pm: Barrow Rangers v Galmoy

Both both games, plus reaction and more on air and online as part of KCLR Sport, live from Kilkenny GAA HQ. Hit play below ahead of game-time to tune in, or listen on the move in the free KCLR App, available in your app store.

00:00

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.