The JJ Kavanagh & Sons Kilkenny junior hurling championship hits the semi-final stages this weekend and you can hear both games live in full on KCLR.
With UPMC Nowlan Park as the backdrop, the schedule looks like
- 1.45pm: O’Loughlin Gaels v St. Patrick’s Ballyragget
- 3.45pm: Barrow Rangers v Galmoy
Both both games, plus reaction and more on air and online as part of KCLR Sport, live from Kilkenny GAA HQ. Hit play below ahead of game-time to tune in, or listen on the move in the free KCLR App, available in your app store.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.