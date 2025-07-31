Two of Kilkenny’s big hitters go head-to-head this evening as Shamrocks Ballyhale take on Bennettsbridge in the Senior Hurling League under lights in Thomastown.
Throw-in is at 7.00pm with full coverage on KCLR Kilkenny frequencies.
