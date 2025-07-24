The hurling continues under lights at Netwatch Cullen Park as fierce rivals St Mullins and Mount Leinster Rangers go head-to-head in the second game of the evening.
Throw-in is at 6.45pm with full coverage on all KCLR frequencies.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.