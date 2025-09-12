Sunday’s action sees Tullaroan clash with Bennettsbridge in the opening round of the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship.
Throw-in is at 4.00pm on September 14th with coverage starting on all frequencies before splitting at 5.00pm.
With thanks to Seanie’s Guest House, Tullaroan – with new accommodation, open for breakfast, lunch, dinner AND social dancing every Thursday night.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.