Carlow’s TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship journey kicks off this Saturday at 1.00pm as they face London in Round 1.

The game takes place at Whitehall Colmcille, Collins Avenue, Dublin with live coverage on the Carlow frequency and across KCLR.

Brought to you with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co, in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam, and superfine ground limestone.

See danmorrisseyandco.com.

00:00

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.