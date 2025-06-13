After an opening round win, Carlow’s Ladies Footballers head to Longford this Sunday for Round 2 of the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship.
Throw-in is at 2.00pm with full live commentary on all KCLR frequencies.
Proudly brought to you with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co, in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and superfine ground limestone.
See danmorrisseyandco.com.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.