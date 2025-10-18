Leinster and Munster welcome back a host of internationals for the first URC interpro derby of the season at Croke Park this evening.

Jack Conan skippers the hosts at GAA HQ, with Garry Ringrose, James Ryan and Jamison Gibson-Park also returning, while Tadhg Beirne captains the Munster, who are chasing just a second win in Dublin since 2021.

Kick-off is at 5.15pm and it’s live with Oisin Langan in Croke Park on KCLR Plus with additional FM coverage across the first half.

