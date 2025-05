The knockout stages of the URC have arrived as Leinster host the Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium in the BKT URC Quarter-Final.

Kick-off is 3.00pm this Saturday, with full live commentary on the Carlow frequency of KCLR.

Don’t miss this massive clash as Leinster look to take another step toward URC glory.

