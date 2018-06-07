KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Lloyds Pharmacy workers in Carlow to join colleagues nationwide in strike next week
Lloyds Pharmacy workers are to go on strike over working conditions this day week.
200 staff from over 50 outlets are to take part in the industrial action following a vote by Mandate Trade Union members – 92% of those balloted were in favour of the move.
It follows the company’s refusal to accept a Labour Court recommendation which stated it should negotiate with the workers’ union.
Five stores closed in March including one each in Carlow & Kilkenny but one Carlow branch remains open at Tullow Street.