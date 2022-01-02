Local businesses are massively impacted by Covid cases and staff shortages

Covid cases are rising fast leaving many local businesses without staff.

The cases soared to over 20 thousand in this week, the highest daily infection rate Ireland has ever seen.

Owner of Paris Texas Pat Crotty told KCLR news despite the strain of the low staff pressure, his restaurant are taking extra precautions to keep everyone save.

”We ask all our staff to take an antigen test before their work shift, if those tests are positive then obviously they don’t work. It’s been impossible for some people to get a PCR test so thankfully the antigen tests are readily available. However, we’ve been massively impacted with positive cases but we are vigilant and we keep our staff and customers safe. ”