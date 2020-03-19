Local Charity shops asking people not to drop donations if shop is closed

Local Charity Shops are asking people not to drop off donations if the shop is closed.

Many have already had to close up due to the coronavirus crisis and are unable to accept donations at the moment.

Joseph Byrne from the NCBI shop on High Street in Kilkenny has told The Way it is that they have already had some bags dropped off at their door.

But Joseph says they can’t accept donations at the moment due to COVID19 guidleines so if you are doing extra clear-outs because you’re at home from work then hold onto the donations until the shops reopen.