Local children invited to Áras an Uachtaráin after penning letters to the President

A couple of local children are bound for Áras an Uachtaráin today where they’ll meet the President of Ireland – all because of letters they wrote.

Anna Mahony from Cuffesgrange has just finished first year in St Brigid’s in Callan but three years ago she wrote to President Michael D Higgins.

Kaeley Shaw of Tinryland did the same when she was 7 years old, telling the President all about her life.

It took him until recently to reply to the girls but today they’re heading up to the big house in the Phoenix Park.

Anna has been speaking to KCLR about the invitation she got and she says she never expected to hear back from Ireland’s first citizen but she was over the moon.