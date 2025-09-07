A local councillor has called on Carlow County Council to act with greater urgency to resolve issues relating to antisocial behaviour near council-owned properties.

Carlow County Coucil have recently appointed a new tenant liaison officer to address tenant concerns, bringing to two the number of officers working in the county.

Despite this, council tenants have been reporting loud noise and other antisocial behaviours in the Bagenalstown area.

Fine Gael Cllr. Michael Doran says that the council has been slow to act.

“This is not a new issue, it’s going on all over the country really, but we introduced an antisocial behaviour by-law to give the council more powers, and we are sort of disappointed that they don’t seem to be very effective, so I guess the question is really, what are the council going to do to enforce on antisocial behaviour in council areas, you know in houses and things like that that we own.”