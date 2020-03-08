Local Councillor says the OPW is the ‘dinosaur’ of organisations

A local Councillor’s criticising the Office of Public Works.

Independent Eugene McGuinness says the OPW have been very difficult to work with in promoting Kilkenny tourism.

He made the comments at yesterday Strategic Policy meeting which focused on making Kilkenny a “destination town”.

But Councillor McGuinness says Kilkenny Castle could be exploited more as a key attraction for the city. Adding that although the castle has huge numbers of people going through it – it is still underutilised.