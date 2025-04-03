A Carlow councillor has expressed enthusiasm over the recent approval of the Environmental and Tidy Towns Grant Scheme for 2025, which allocates a total of €22,000 to the local area. The Carlow Town tidy towns committee is set to receive €2,000, while various resident associations will share the remaining €20,000.

People Before Profit Councillor Adrienne Wallace praised the funding, calling it “fantastic to see” local organisations benefiting from the grant. Speaking to KCLR News, Cllr. Wallace emphasised that the funds would be used for small projects within estates that enhance the community’s environment and overall appeal.

Ms. Wallace encouraged residents to engage with their local councillors and apply for the grants. She believes this initiative will empower communities to take ownership of local improvements and foster greater community spirit.