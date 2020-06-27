KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Local forecaster predicts weather for the rest of the day
Sunny spells are on the cards, while we may escape some of the heavier showers predicted
A local weather forecaster says Carlow Kilkenny may have a dry spell this afternoon.
While this morning sees cloud and rain, conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses.
Sunny spells are on the cards, while we may escape some of the heavier showers predicted.
Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says it’s hard to call what areas will be hit.