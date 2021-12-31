KCLR News
Local Gardai appeal for information following burglaries and criminal damages
Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the theft of money from a parked car this week.
It happened in Ashfield on the Golf Links Road between 5pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.
A small sum of cash was taken and Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Meanwhile, Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an incident where all four tyres of a car were punctured.
The car, a Ford Focus, was parked outside a house in Burrin Manor when the crime happened – sometime between 5pm on St Stephen’s Day and 3pm on Monday.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area is asked to get in touch with Gardaí.