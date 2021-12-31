Local Gardai appeal for information following burglaries and criminal damages

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the theft of money from a parked car this week.

It happened in Ashfield on the Golf Links Road between 5pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.

A small sum of cash was taken and Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an incident where all four tyres of a car were punctured.

The car, a Ford Focus, was parked outside a house in Burrin Manor when the crime happened – sometime between 5pm on St Stephen’s Day and 3pm on Monday.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area is asked to get in touch with Gardaí.