Local Gardaí offer advice on how to be more security concious

Gardaí were out in force in Castlecomer last night.

They were taking part in a massive crime prevention push that has also seen similar operations in Kilkenny City & Callan.

Using motorbikes & squad cars, up to thirty local Gardaí as well as the Incident Command Unit were highly visible in the north Kilkenny town as they visited more than four-hundred homes.

They were offering advice on how to avoid being victimised.

Speaking to KCLR, Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Peter McConnan says traditional crimes such as burglary, have reduced significantly due to people becoming more security conscious.