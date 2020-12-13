KCLR Blog
Local health expert is advising against meeting elderly members over the festive period
A local health expert is advising against meeting elderly family members this Christmas.
It comes as Covid cases continue to rise locally, with the incidence rate in both Carlow and Kilkenny well above the national average.
Dr Neil Riley is an Ear, Nose and Throat consultant at Kilkenny’s Aut Even Hospital.
He’s advising people to limit their social contacts over the festive period;