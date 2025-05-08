Local Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, along with Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan, has launched a new national campaign to raise awareness of supports for those affected by drug-related intimidation and violence.

The DRIVE (Drug-related intimidation and violence engagement) project, an interagency initiative, aims to encourage those impacted to seek help, reduce stigma, and promote confidential services for individuals, families, and communities.

Speaking to KCLR news Minister Murnane O’Connor said this campaign is needed now more than ever and will help those in the community.