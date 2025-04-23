A Carlow-Kilkenny minister who twice met Pope Francis has offered heartfelt condolences following the death of the Pontiff.

Books of Condolence have been opened at St. Mary’s Cathedrals in both Carlow and Kilkenny, as the local community joins millions around the world in mourning the passing of the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church.

Minister Jennifer Murnane O’Connor shared two audiences with Pope Francis, first six years ago during a visit to the Vatican with her daughter Hazel, and again four years ago on a second pilgrimage.

Reflecting on her encounters, Minister Murnane O’Connor told KCLR News that the Pope left a lasting impression on her and her family.

“He truly was a people’s person,” she said. “There was a genuine warmth and humility about him that touched everyone he met. I feel honoured to have had the chance to meet him—not once, but twice.”

The Books of Condolence will remain open throughout the week, with members of the public encouraged to leave their messages of sympathy and reflection.

Pope Francis, known for his progressive stance and dedication to social justice, served as the 266th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church. His death marks the end of an era for Catholics across the globe.