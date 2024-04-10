A number of local parents have been outlining the plight facing diabetic children in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Avril Glennon’s 13-year-old son Aaron was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes 18 months ago and requires a life-saving insulin pump.

But nobody at St Luke’s General Hospital is trained in using the equipment and, with such training taking two years and the current HSE embargo on staff recruitment, it means her son faces another 24 month wait at least.

Hear her conversation with our Brian Redmond here;

The chat sparked a huge response with many calls and texts.

Sandra’s seven-year-old son Daniel also had a similar diagnosis last December – she’s been outlining their story too;

KCLR News understands that St Luke’s has been one of the leading and pioneering services in the diabetic area.

As many as 90 patients are using the life-saving equipment locally and it is one of the biggest provider of insulin pumps per capita in the country.

It is believed the issue lies with a shortage of trained nurses who in turn would train the young people in how to use the equipment.

One doctor, who did not wish to be named, has told KCLR that insulin pumps for diabetic children is the future as once they are trained they can in general look after themselves.

We’ve reached out to hospital management for comment and a spokesperson is due on Thursday’s The KCLR Daily.

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow and Kilkenny Jennifer Murnane O’Connor’s been telling KCLR News that she too is aware of the issue and has raised it at the highest level;