A series of priest retirements and reassignments across five parishes this summer is leaving many parishioners in uncertainty — and some without a regular Mass.

Local Councillor Michael Delaney says the changes are unsettling for many, particularly in communities where church services are a vital part of weekly life.

“It is often the main outlet of the week for many people, and now they find themselves in limbo,” Mr Delaney said.

Among the changes, the parish of Kilmamagh will lose both of its current clergy. Parish priest Father Liam Taylor is being reassigned to Glenmore, where he will take up a new role, while curate Father Patrick Guilfoyle is set to retire.

Councillor Delaney voiced concern that the departure of both priests could mean an end to regular Mass in the area. “People are worried,” he said. “They don’t know if Mass will continue, and for many older residents especially, it’s their main connection to community and faith.”