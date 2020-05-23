Local retailer says although the new shopping experience is different, customers are adapting well

Local retailers say people and businesses are adapting well to the new normal for shopping.

More shops are opening up as the country starts to move through the government roadmap for easing restrictions with queues noticeable outside many doors.

One local butcher in Carlow says it’s very different but everyone is taking it in their stride.

Philly Kehoe from O’Neills Artisan Butchers in Graiguecullen says all their local customers are happy to practice safe shopping.