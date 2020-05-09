Local school principal says Leaving Cert grades will be assessed fairly

A local School Principal says Leaving Cert students shouldn’t be worried about getting a bad grade from a teacher they think doesn’t like them.

This year’s written exams were cancelled yesterday in favour of predictive grading.

The student’s past marks and performance will be assessed by their teachers, and checked by other teachers before being signed off on by the principal.

The Department of Education will give the final grade based on multi-year stats but the student can appeal their grades or opt to sit written exams at a later date.

Shane Hallahan from the Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny says it will be a fair process.