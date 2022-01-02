Local school Principle is urging everyone to learn to speak Irish this year

The Irish language is now recognised as a full status language of the European Union.

It comes as we head towards 50 years in the EU.

All documents published by the EU will now be translated into Irish.

Speaking to KCLR news Principle of Gaelscoil Osraí Sean O’ hArgain says everyone should actively use the Irish language. ”Give it a go now, let’s all make the effort this year to speak our native language, be proud to speak your lanaguage.”