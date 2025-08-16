A local Senator is delighted to see the local authority looking to put in place a County Archivist.

€1 million in funding was announced in November 2024 to recruit heritage professionals across the Country, aiming to enhance the protection of heritage assets within local authorities.

Malcolm Noonan says Kilkenny County Council now needs to explore either the construction or leasing of a state-of-the-art archive facility to store, conserve, digitise and make publicly available our county collection.

Speaking to KCLR News he said Kilkenny has many records to protect.

“It’s a really important position that I have been campaigning for for many years, Kilkenny has amongst the most significant and important civic records outside Dublin in Ireland, the most expansive and extensive set of records dating back to the early 13th century, notwithstanding that, many other public records or records of public interest will be of huge value for the public, and I think having in place an archivist role is going to be hugely important.”