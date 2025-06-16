Athletics Ireland has officially announced a 46-strong squad for the upcoming European Athletics Team Championships 2nd Division, set to take place in Maribor, Slovenia on June 28th and 29th.

Among those selected are three standout athletes from the Carlow and Kilkenny region, all of whom will be donning the green singlet on the continental stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlow’s Marcus Lawler and Adam Nolan have both earned their place in the national setup, with Kilkenny’s Cliodhna Manning also making the cut as Ireland aim to climb the team rankings in Slovenia.

Olympian Marcus Lawler, who now trains with Clonliffe Harriers, is part of the Men’s 4x400m Relay team. His fellow Carlow native, Adam Nolan, will take on the challenge of the 110m hurdles, representing St. Laurence O’Toole AC.

Cliodhna Manning of Kilkenny City Harriers returns to international duty as part of Ireland’s Mixed 4x400m Relay team. A strong and versatile 400m runner, Manning has long been a key figure on Irish relay teams and will be aiming to help secure crucial points for the nation in this unique team event.

Ireland will be hoping to deliver a strong showing across all disciplines in Slovenia, with promotion to a higher division up for grabs. The performances of the Carlow and Kilkenny athletes could prove vital in that pursuit.